Adidas Adds a Platform to the Classic Gazelle Shoe

Adidas has given one of its most iconic sneakers a new look.

The German sportswear giant just launched the Gazelle Bold, a new version of the acclaimed Gazelle sneaker that’s available exclusively in women’s sizing.

The Adidas Gazelle Bold model features a suede upper that’s offset by contrasting Three Stripes branding on the sides, and bold “Gazelle” branding by the ankle collar. The silhouette’s standout design is the triple-stacked midsole that gives the model a new aesthetic. At the time of publication, the Adidas Gazelle Bold is available in a white and black makeup, a pink-based colorway, and in a maroon iteration.

“It wouldn’t be a list of adidas’ most iconic shoes without the Gazelle. First worn on indoor courts in the ’70s, the suede shoe is gaining new fans to this day. Now the style you covet is lifted up to new heights. It’s stacked three layers high, for a new perspective on the classic style. The details stay sporty with buttery-soft suede and serrated 3-Stripes. A metallic-gold “Gazelle” is the final stamp of our heritage,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the Gazelle Bold.

The Adidas Gazelle Bold sneaker is available now at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a $120 price tag.

In related Adidas news, Round Two owner Sean Wotherspoon also has his own Adidas Gazelle collab in the works.