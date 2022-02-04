×
Images of Kobe Bryant’s Adidas Crazy 1 ‘Sunshine’ Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine'
The lateral side of the Adidas Crazy 1 "Sunshine."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

One of Kobe Bryant’s acclaimed Adidas signature basketball shoes appears to be returning soon.

Images of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine” were shared by US_11 on Twitter yesterday, an original colorway of the late NBA legend’s signature shoe with the Three Stripes that debuted in 2000.

The shoe dons a predominantly yellow upper that’s paired with matching shoelaces while indents of the Three Stripes branding appear on both the lateral and medial sides. Breaking up the look is a black sock liner and heel tab. The look is completed with a gray EVA foam midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine'
The medial side of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Crazy 1, which was originally named The Kobe, was conceptualized by Eirik Lund Nielsen and the silhouette famously used the Audi TT Roadster sports car as a reference point for its intricate design.

Prior to signing with Nike in 2003 and eventually getting his own signature basketball sneaker line with the Swoosh, Bryant spent portions of his early pro basketball career wearing Adidas shoes. During the ’96-’97 season, he laced up the EQT Elevation and the most notable moment of him wearing the shoe was at the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. The final Adidas shoe Bryant wore during his storied NBA career was The Kobe 2 during the 2001-02 season.

At the time of publication, release details for the Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine” have not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine'
A front view of the Adidas Crazy 1 “Sunshine.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine'
A top-down view of the Adidas Crazy 1 "Sunshine."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine'
The outsole of the Adidas Crazy 1 "Sunshine."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

