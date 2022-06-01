A New Version of the Adidas Adilette Slide Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that fans of the acclaimed Adidas Adilette slides will have a new version to add to their footwear collection soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @de.sneakerz shared images of the Adidas Adilette 22 slides in two tonal colorways, which are both expected to make their retail debut before year’s end.

The images show that the Adidas Adilette 22 will release in tonal brown and green colorways, with each pair featuring a wave-like design starting on the midfoot strap and down to the underfoot. The lateral side of the slides also features text toward the heel that reads “The brand with the Three Stripes.”

“The Adilette debuted in 1970 as a shower slide for the German national football team during the world’s biggest match in Mexico before being officially released back in ’72. It’s been a style mainstay of Adidas ever since. These slides stay true to the original look with a contoured footbed and 3-Stripes across the bandage upper,” the brand wrote for the product description of the Adidas Adilette slide.

Despite @de.sneakerz sharing an early look at the Adidas Adilette 22 on Instagram, release details for the slides have not yet been announced by the account or the brand.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the new version of the slides, Adidas has plenty of Adilette styles that are readily available at Adidas.com now. One of the colorways includes a simple black-based makeup that’s coupled with white Three Stripes branding on the midfoot.