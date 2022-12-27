The Adidas Superstar Silhouette Inspires Next AdiFom Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Only a few months have been removed since Adidas released the AdiFom and soon, a new version of the foam sneaker is hitting retail.

The German sportswear giant just launched the Adidas AdiFom Superstar shoe on its website overseas, but the stateside release has not yet been announced.

The Adidas AdiFom Superstar dropped in two white and black-based color schemes, with contrasting accents on the Three Stripes branding at the midfoot and heel tab. According to Adidas, the shoe is constructed with natural and renewable materials including the slip-on upper that’s built from foam made in part from sugarcane. There are also perforations on the medial side for breathability along with a herringbone traction outsole for grip.

“The Adidas Superstar shoes are entering the metaverse, thanks to this unique expression of the shell-toe silhouette. This chunky, slip-on version is built with foam material made in part from sugarcane, to create a one-of-a-kind design. Step at once into the forefront of sustainability and the future of fashion,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the AdiFom Superstar.

The Adidas AdiFom Superstar shoe is available at Adidas.com in Singapore in the black-based colorway for $109, while the sizes for the white makeup has sold out. At the time of publication, a stateside release of the shoe has not yet been announced by the Three Stripes.

In related Adidas news, the brand just released a new version of the classic Gazelle sneaker.

The lateral side of the Adidas AdiFom Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Adidas AdiFom Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas