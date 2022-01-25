Elite Trail Runner Adam Merry on Saucony’s Sustainability Efforts and Making His Sport More Inclusive

Adam Merry — a Golden, Colo., resident from Monterey, Calif. — has quickly built an impressive resumé and ended his 2021 campaign with November’s first-place finish at the Run the Rock 50-miler in Oregon.

While his accomplishments are notable, they’re not solely what drives Merry. A multiracial man who is born of eco-conscious parents, the decorated athlete is equally invested in increasing BIPOC representation in trail running and sustainability.

Fresh off his first race of the season, January’s Tejas Trails Bandera 100k in Texas, Merry spoke with FN about Saucony’s values and his goals for 2022.

How has your multiracial background impacted your athletic career and love of the outdoors?

“Everyone non-white presenting shows up in the world differently. For example, my sister has the same mom and dad, but she has a darker skin tone, so I have some amount of skin privilege. Some people say, ‘I wish I had your tan,’ but then my hair is kinked, so how people might perceive me changes depending on where I am. Generally speaking, I feel welcomed and included as another athlete when I’m racing. But I’ve had experiences as a runner that are no different than other people of color, like people yelling [racial slurs] at me when they’re driving. What makes me excited about this moment in trail running is there’s an opportunity for brands and the community to stand up for what we want the community to be because the vast majority of folks are supportive and inclusive.”