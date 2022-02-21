Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Twin in Matching Fur Coats, Denim & Cream Shoes

Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns just showed off head-to-toe matching looks to board a private plane to attend the NBA All-Star game this weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Woods shared multiple snaps showing the pair sporting the same chevron fur coat, jeans and cream-colored shoes. While the 24-year-old influencer donned a pair of chunky lug-soled boots with a lace-up front, the Minnesota Timberwolves baller wore quilted high-top sneakers. Woods also incorporated a photo of her tiny Balenciaga bag and topped off her look with a New York Yankees cap. Towns appeared to be sporting Just Don x Air Jordan 2 Retro “Beach,” which was released back in 2016, along with a matching hat.

The limited-edition Nike Air Jordan 2 silhouette was created in collaboration with Don C (a.k.a Don Crawley) and originally sold for $650. Currently, there are only two sizes available on farfetch.com, retailing at $1,082. Crawley is now a streetwear designer but was once known for working with Kanye West, and was even the rapper’s best man at his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns grab dinner at Nobu Malibu on November 30, 2020. Towns can be seen wearing Nike Jordan 1 x Travis Scott sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

This isn’t the first time the fashionable duo have coordinated their looks. In September 2020, Woods made their relationship Instagram official when she posted several snaps of them wearing Versace swimwear. “I found you, then I found me,” she captioned the post.

