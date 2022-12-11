Zooey Deschanel is Holiday-Ready with Jonathan Scott in Plaid Dress and Oxfords at the White House

Zooey Deschanel was festively dressed to celebrate the holidays in Washington, D.C. during the White House’s upcoming Christmas special.

While posing on the front lawn of the White House with fiancé Jonathan Scott on Instagram, Deschanel wore a holiday-worthy plaid dress beneath an oversized dark green wool coat. The “Dreaming’ Wild” star’s bright red number featured a midi-length skirt and rounded short sleeves, complete with black velvet trim and a crystal-centered waist bow. Her outfit was finished with elegant black velvet hair bows.

“Tune in to watch a very merry White House Christmas special airing at 6pm ET/PT today on @HGTV and available to stream on @discovery +,” Deschanel captioned her photos, along with a present-shaped emoji.

Though the “New Girl” star’s footwear wasn’t fully visible, it’s likely she wore a pair of Oxford-style shoes. The tops of her footwear suggested a higher-length opening, similar to Oxfords and lace-up shoes she’s worn in the past — likely cast in a dark leather to fit the formal occasion. However, this isn’t Deschanel’s only bold moment this season; in November, she was similarly dressed in a bright red draped gown and pumps for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala.

Zooey Deschanel at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to footwear, Deschanel’s styles are often elegant and quirky. The “500 Days of Summer” star often wears colorful and embellished pumps and flats on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Roger Vivier, Chanel, Jimmy Choo and Charlotte Olympia. Her off-duty footwear includes similarly tonal flats and boots, as well. Deschanel is a longtime darling of the fashion world, attending runway shows for brands including Marc Jacobs and Petro Zillia, launching a 2014 collection with Tommy Hilfiger and starring in campaigns for Cotton Inc. and Crocs.

