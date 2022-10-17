Zoe Saldana Buckles Into Louboutin Stilettos for Netflix + Elle Latinas in Hollywood Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoe Saldana slipped into sleek heels to celebrate Latina women in Hollywood yesterday. The actress stepped out for an event celebrating the occasion, held by Netflix and Elle magazine, alongside stars including Victoria Justice, Cami Mendes and Karla Souza.

Arriving at the Latinas in Hollywood-themed event at Ka’teen in Los Angeles, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress posed in a black leather skirt. The “From Scratch” star’s sleek piece featured a knee-length hem with a thigh-high slit, giving it a daring edge. Adding to her utilitarian ensemble was an olive green peplum top with a wide trench-style collar, belted bodice and rolled sleeves, layered atop a lace-trimmed camisole. Saldana finished her outfit with layered gold and diamond rings, as well as a green and black reptilian clutch and metal earrings.

Zoe Saldana attends Netflix + ‘Elle’ magazine’s Latinas in Hollywood event at Ka’teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Saldana completed her ensemble with a set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her $895 Jenlove style featured black leather uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette, gaining a sleek edge from curved slingback straps that formed a cutout appearance. Stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height — as well as the designer’s signature glossy red soles — completed the set with a slick height boost.

A closer look at Saldana’s Louboutins. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Christian Louboutin’s Jenlove pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Pumps like Saldana’s have risen in popularity during the current high-heel renaissance. Pointed-toe pairs with traditional stiletto heels have quickly become a go-to going-out shoe from their sharp silhouette and height-boosting heels, seen across a range of brands in numerous finishes and materials. Sam Edelman’s fall collection includes a range of closed and slingback silhouettes in materials ranging from metallic leather to denim, embellished with floral embroidery, buckles and feathers. Nine West has also leaned into high heels for its newest offerings, presenting vibrant and jewel-toned pointed-toe styles with details including studs, PVC, glossy metallics and more.

Cami Mendes and Zoe Saldana attend Netflix + ‘Elle’ magazine’s Latinas in Hollywood event at Ka’teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Melissa Fumero, Camila Mendes, Zoe Saldana, Lee Rodriguez, ‘Elle’ editor-in-chief Nina García, Victoria Justice, Aimee Garcia, Karla Souza, Génesis Rodríguez and Cristela Alonzo attend Netflix + ‘Elle’ magazine’s Latinas in Hollywood event at Ka’teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to footwear, Saldana’s styles are often chic and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Star Trek” actress favors stiletto-heeled pumps and mules by Louboutin, Piferi and Jimmy Choo, among other luxury labels When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Maison Margiela loafers, Tamara Mellon boots and Saint Laurent sandals, in addition to numerous contemporary styles. Her casual ensembles also feature sporty sneakers by Superga and Adidas, as well.

