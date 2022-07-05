Zoe Saldana Is Romantically Laced in Floral Crochet Skirt, Vest and Bow Pumps for Dior’s Fall 2022 Couture Show

Zoe Saldana took a romantic step forward for Dior’s Fall 2022 couture show on Monday. The actress was joined in the front row by numerous stars, including Celeste, Sigourney Weaver, Naomi Watts, Elle Macpherson and Maye Musk.

The “Avatar” star arrived at the show in a full Dior ensemble, exuding medieval glamour merged with classic romance. Saldana struck a pose in a lace midi skirt, composed of swirling cream crocheted flowers. Completing her look was a white paneled top, cinched with a wide leather belt that was layered under a cream vest that trimmed in sheer lace and accentuated with a black velvet collar. Saldana’s ensemble was finished with asymmetric gold and pearl drop earrings, various charm rings, a sculpted bracelet and crystal-beaded choker.

Zoe Saldana attends the Dior Fall 2022 couture show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Saldana’s footwear was equally feminine, consisting of black square-toed pump with low block heels. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress‘ chic pair was covered in black sequins, and given a chic finish with thin ankle straps and closed counters. The pair’s ultimate statement, however, came from wide black buckled grosgrain bows that perched atop each toe. The pair added a classically femme element to Saldana’s footwear, giving it a finishing touch that was purely Parisian.

A closer look at Saldana’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Dior’s Fall 2022 couture collection drew inspiration from folkore and an underlying value of unity, as well as the works of Ukranian artist Olesia Trofymenko — who also designed the show’s set this season. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest included an array of flowing dresses, draped skirts, ornate coats and gowns in tones of beige, white, black and pops of khaki green and blush pink. These were given further dimension through sheer textures, floral lace and plaid prints, as well as intricate embroidery. Rounding out these ensembles were color-coordinated pairs of the flat perforated lace-up boots Chiuri has made a regular silhouette throughout her Dior collections.

A model walks in Dior’s Fall 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

Saldana’s personal style varies from sleek to contemporary. While at events and on the red carpet, she often opts for colorful and sleek pumps and heeled sandals from top labels including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Chloe Gosselin and Stella Luna. The actress often wears relaxed styles while off-duty, including Piferi mules, Tamara Mellon boots and Saint Laurent sandals. Her casual rotation also includes athletic and relaxed off-duty pairs, from Adidas x Stella McCartney and Under Armour sneakers to Ugg boots.

