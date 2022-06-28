Zendaya Gleams in Disco Dresses, High Jewelry & More for ‘Vogue Italia’ July 2022 Issue

Zendaya brought high-wattage glamour to her latest covergirl moment for Vogue Italia‘s July 2022 Issue.

The Emmy Award-winning actress posed for Elizaveta Porodina for the magazine’s cover in a sparkling silver Valentino minidress. The couture piece featured a deep neckline, complemented by allover crystal embroidery and a statement-making diamond, emerald and platinum Bulgari necklace from the brand’s Alta Gioielleria “Eden Il Giardino delle Meraviglie” collection for a glittering statement. Adding to her look’s allure was shimmering deep purple eyeshadow — similar to the vibrant makeup worn by her “Euphoria” character, Rue.

Elsewhere in the editorial, styled by Law Roach, Zendaya posed in a metallic pleated Del Core dress. The sleeveless piece was accentuated by a sapphire and diamond Bulgari pendant necklace. She also slipped on a white lace-accented Paco Rabanne top and bow-accented slit skirt, as well as a crystal-studded fringed dress by The Attico — all paired with sparkling Bulgari jewelry.

Related Olivia Culpo Gets Sky-High in 6-Inch Block Heels & Backless Jumpsuit for Create & Cultivate Conference Jill Biden Meets Queen Letizia of Spain in Red Military-Inspired Skirt Suit & Valentino Pumps Lana Condor Channels 1960s Style in 6-Inch Block Heels at 'Boo Bitch' Premiere With Yellow Mini Dress

Within her accompanying interview with Jordan Anderson, the “Spider Man” star also discussed numerous topics, ranging from being seen as a representative of Gen Z to her love of fashion.

I always loved clothes and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways. It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people’s point of view of what I look like or what I’m wearing.”

The star also shared her thoughts on how the public has connected to her acting performances over the years.

“People find their connection points to these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and they’ve been able to heal and grow and learn and mend parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable,” she said. “That gives me purpose.”

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Discover Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.