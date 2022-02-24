Zendaya Visits Valentino’s Atelier in Custom Lab Coat and Slingback Pumps

The Valentino atelier in Paris hosted a special visitor this week: Zendaya.

The “Euphoria” actress toured the luxury brand’s atelier with creative director Pierpolo Piccioli and its craftspeople, as shared in the designer’s latest Instagram post. For the occasion, she slipped n an elegant long-sleeved black dress with a low neckline and midi-length skirt. Zendaya completed her minimalist look with a delicate pendant necklace, as well as a white lab coat—similar to those worn by atelier designers—custom embroidered with a red “Z.”

“Maria, Sole, Eleonora, Maddalena, Zendaya, Alessandra, Luca, Alessio, Paolo. Atelier’s Crew. ‘Where’s Waldo?,'” Piccioli playfully captioned the photos. “We had a special friend in the Atelier today.”

While viewing the Valentino archives—including her custom yellow 2021 Oscars cutout dress—the “K.C. Undercover” actress also strapped on a pair of elegant slingback pumps. Her $895 VLOGO style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thin slingback straps, all crafted from black leather. The style’s most notable feature came from an oversized leather “V” logo accent on each toe, creating a monochrome look. Zendaya’s footwear was finished with stiletto heels, totaling 3.1 inches in height, which gave her ensemble a classic and ladylike finish.

Valentino’s VLOGO pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

However, this wasn’t Zendaya’s only bold Valentino moment as of late. The actress also starred in the brand’s Spring 2022 “Rendez-Vous” campaign, alongside Piccioli and her stylist Law Roach. In the clip, Zendaya searches for her perfect outfit with the help of Roach and Piccioli in colorful Valentino jeans, suiting, draped and 3D floral shirts, flowing jackets and more, as well as standout sets of studded gladiator sandals. You can view the full video below.

Slingback heels like Zendaya’s are a current trend within the high heel renaissance, giving stiletto and block-heeled pumps a sleek edge with thin straps that cross above the heel. Recent styles have also emerged from brands like Kate Spade New York, The Attico and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Zendaya, stars like Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber and Nina Dobrev have also worn Gucci, Saint Laurent and Dior slingbacks in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

