Zendaya Goes Incognito with Tom Holland in Leather Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zendaya proved the aid of a sharp shoe when going incognito with boyfriend Tom Holland. On a trip to New York City, the duo were sharply dressed for a shopping trip at Prada’s boutique.

For the occasion, the “Euphoria” star wore a chic brown leather coat with a creamy shearling lining. Cuffed at the sleeves, the outerwear was layered atop a black top and flared gray pants for an undeniably chic downtown look. Zendaya completed her look with face-obscuring accessories like a large black bucket hat and face mask.

Zendaya shops with Tom Holland at the Prada store in New York City on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Zendaya’s shoes of choice were chic leather boots. Her style featured almond-shaped toes with black leather uppers, complete with thick block heels that appeared to total 3-4 inches in height. Zendaya’s shoes added to her ensemble’s classic nature, while remaining versatile for an array of potential outfits.

A closer look at Zendaya’s boots. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Boots like Zendaya’s are a versatile year-round staple, with most pairs ideal for layering in the fall or winter seasons. Due to their ability to be layered under midi or maxi-length dresses and skirts, as well as fuller coverage, knee-high styles in versatile leathers and suedes have earned their spots in shoe wardrobes worldwide. In addition to the actress, stars like Katy Perry, Elsa Hosk and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted in sharp boots by Stuart Weitzman, Magda Butrym and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Zendaya shops with Tom Holland at the Prada store in New York City on Feb. 16, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into design, launching her affordable Daya by Zendaya shoe collection in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during Fashion Month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Click through the gallery to see Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution over the years.

Elevate your winter looks in slick boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Fenindy boots, $92 (was $230).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lainee boots, $34 (was 40).