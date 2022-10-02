Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.

Zendaya attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring 2023 show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

When it came to footwear, the Emmy Award-winning actress‘ outfit was finished with a similarly logo-heavy set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured clear uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, covered in a black V-shaped logo print — similarly to the rest of her outfit. A set of towering stiletto heels, likely totaling 4-5 inches in height, finished her ensemble. The set created a monochrome moment while remaining slick and

Zendaya attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring 2023 show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

However, this isn’t Zendaya’s only viral Valentino moment this fall. In September, the star wore a vintage-inspired black gown by the brand at the 2022 Emmy Awards — where she took home her second Lead Actress in a Drama series for “Euphoria.” She’s also starred in its Pink PP and Valentino Rendez-Vous campaigns this year as well, as the house’s newest brand ambassador.

Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the finale to the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features runway shows and presentations from numerous luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands as well, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Undercover and Koche. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.