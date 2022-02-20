Zendaya Laces Up in Studded, Knee-High Gladiator Sandals for Valentino’s New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zendaya is leading the charge for the gladiator sandal revival in Valentino’s newest campaign, “Rendezvous.” The “Euphoria” actress stars in the campaign video alongside the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and her longtime stylist — and FNAA Style Influencer of the Year — Law Roach.

In the clip, Zendaya strolls through city streets, poses in photoshoots and searches for her perfect outfit with the help of Roach and Piccioli (after all, who better to help in a fashion emergency?). As “Crystallised” by The XX plays in the background (fashionistas will recognize the tune from a memorable scene in Gossip Girl’s third season), Zendaya wears an array of punchy outfits from Valentino’s spring ’22 collection: a cutout dress, a suit, draped and 3D floral shirts, capes and flowing jackets — all in vibrant hues of pink, blue, white, green and yellow. Also showcasing sleek jewel-toned handbags, the film becomes a verifiable fashion show on its own.

When it comes to shoes, Zendaya prominently wears two pairs of gladiator sandals by Valentino in the clip. One set features brown leather uppers and wide brown toe straps topped with the house’s singular gold One studs. The other pair, crafted from black leather, is even edgier featuring allover gold Rockstuds on the straps. Both Roach and Piccioli also posted behind-the-scenes shots of Zendaya modeling the silhouettes to their respective Instagram accounts.

Gladiator sandals are one of the most memorable shoe trends of the 2010s, featuring flat soles, leather cages or lace-up straps that reach to wearers’ knees. The shoe is poised for a revival this season, seen on runways for Altuzarra, Etro, Dior and, of course, Valentino. New styles that are available now have also emerged from Amina Muaddi, Tamara Mellon and Stuart Weitzman, among others. In addition to Zendaya, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner have all sported gladiator sandals from Dior, Gucci and Gianvito Rossi.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Click through the gallery to see Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution over the years.

Follow Zendaya’s lead and strap into lace-up sandals this spring.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Tashia sandals, $81 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ash Play sandals, $90 (was $225).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Heyde sandals, $98.