Zendaya Gets Sharp in Padlocked Skirt & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ Reunion With Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer & Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya brought her own sleek take to timeless fashion this weekend while promoting HBO’s “Euphoria” at its FYC event in Los Angeles.

The “Euphoria” star reunited with castmates Hunter Schaefer, Stacey Wilson Hunt, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at Paramount Theatre on the Sunday occasion, wearing a fall 2021 Schiaparelli ensemble styled by Law Roach.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her outfit featured a black and white gingham-printed midi skirt, cinched on its right waistline with a molded gold padlock. The piece was paired with a black short-sleeved polo, tucked into the skirt and gleaming from pearly upper buttons. Small diamond stud earrings completed Zendaya’s ladylike look with a classic finish.

Zendaya attends “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz

(L-R) Maude Apatow, Stacey Wilson Hunt, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya attend “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

For footwear, Roach tapped one of Zendaya’s go-to designers — FNAA’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Christian Louboutin. Her $795 So Kate style featured pointed black suede uppers with closed counters and sharp triangular toes. Giving the soaring set a sky-high edge were thin stiletto heels, towering at 4.72 inches in height for a slick, elevated boost.

A closer look at Zendaya’s pumps. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya attend “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre on Dec. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic for HBO

PHOTOS: Discover Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.