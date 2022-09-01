×
Zendaya Masters Cozy Fall Layering in Chic Sweater, Slip Dress and Classic Boots at U.S. Open 2022

By Aaron Royce
Zendaya took a comfortably chic approach to dressing for the U.S. Open 2022 ahead of her 26th birthday. The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived to witness Serena Williams’ winning second-round match on Wednesday night, alongside an audience of 29,959 people — the largest crowd of all-time at a U.S. Open evening match.

For the occasion, Zendaya stepped out in a ’90s-esque silk slip dress. The “Spider Man” star’s tan mini-length number gained a romantic spin from a swirling yellow floral print and side slit, as well as black lace trim. To ward off the oncoming fall chill, she layered it beneath a black turtleneck sweater with a faintly slouched silhouette and ribbed hem, giving it a soft texture that brought her outfit instant coziness. Completing her ensemble was a silver Cartier wristwatch, as well as — briefly — a set of gold-rimmed eyeglasses.

Zendaya attends the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Shake It Up” actress grounded her outfit with a pair of Brother Vellies‘ Lauryn boots. The $795 style featured black leather uppers in a calf-high silhouette with rounded square toes. Giving the set an easy height boost were 3-inch block heels.

Boots like Zendaya’s are a top trend in the fall months for their fuller coverage and versatility; neutral leather and suede styles are the most popular, released in new iterations this season by Stuart Weitzman, Staud and Alexandre Birman.

A closer look at Zendaya’s boots.
CREDIT: Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images
Brother Vellies’ Lauryn boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brother Vellies

Sweaters like Zendaya’s are also on the rise as must-have pieces for creating a comfortable, effortlessly chic fall look. Wider-fitting styles with slouchy fits have grown in new collections by brands including & Other Stories, which features an array of sharp neutral styles with zipped collars, stripes and ribbing in hues of black, tan and cream. Lafayette 148 has also approached the oncoming autumn staple with a classical ’90s touch, releasing turtleneck and bateau styles in neutral hues, deep blues and pinks.

Zendaya attends the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.

© 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

