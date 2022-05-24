Zendaya & Anne Hathaway Epitomize Movie Star Glamour in Jewels & Flowing Gowns for Bulgari Film

Bulgari is bringing its latest campaign a burst of movie-star glamour — in fact, from two top stars themselves: Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

The pair’s journey in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed film “Unexpected Wonders” finds them strolling in an ornate villa, moving through empty rooms. Throughout the Summer 2022 clip, each recites lines after the other to explain how wonder is encapsulated by new beginnings, enjoying precious moments and understanding oneself.

For the occasion, Hathaway wears an unbuttoned white tuxedo shirt with a green and diamond snake-shaped bangle watch, green cocktail ring and short drop earrings featuring blue, silver and green gemstones. In tandem, Zendaya wears an all-white look as well: high-waisted pleated pants, a plunging corset top and lightweight cuffed jacket, paired with a gold watch, ruby ring and ornate snake-shaped diamond necklace curled around a large pink jewel.

From this point, the delicate background music swells and becomes more upbeat. Rooms in the villa slowly fill with multicolored flowers falling in slow motion, while Hathaway dances and twirls in a peachy silk top and pink and silver fan-shaped pendant necklace. Zendaya does the same, wearing a gauzy navy jumpsuit with billowing balloon sleeves and an ornate diamond and emerald choker necklace.

As the sun sets, both Zendaya and Hathaway stroll down a winding road and view a sunset side-by-side, respectively wearing a low-cut long-sleeved black dress and strapless purple gown. For the glamorous finale, each star complements her look with diamond stud earrings, though their necklaces differ: Hathaway’s is an intricate diamond and emerald collar necklace, while Zendaya’s mimics her earlier snake-shaped neckwear with silvery diamonds and a large blue gemstone.

Though neither star’s shoes are fully visible, glances of full-body shots in the film show both actresses wearing what appear to be sandals or mules with soaring stiletto heels.

The film is certainly a lesson in movie star glamour, which both Hathaway and Zendaya have a history of exuding on and off the red carpet. Zendaya’s made waves earlier this year for her performance in season 2 of “Euphoria,” memorably arriving at the 2022 Academy Awards in a Sharon Stone-inspired white collared shirt and low-rise silver skirt, both custom designs by Valentino. Hathaway, meanwhile, has delivered high wattage outfits throughout the spring season to promote her Apple TV+ show “WeCrashed.” Most recently, she’s also made headlines for her glitzy Cannes Film Festival style in standout ensembles by Gucci, Armani, Valentino and Schiaparelli.

