Zaya Wade Updates Skirt Over Pants Trend With Retro Platform Clogs in Paris

Zaya Wade brought color-blocking to Paris — with retro shoes to match.

The influencer posed at the Le Bristol Paris hotel in the City of Light on Tuesday, wearing an ensemble by High Sport. Styled by Sydney Engelhart, her ensemble featured a deep purple tank top over a blue miniskirt. The skirt was layered over trousers — each covered in a lightly embossed checkerboard pattern — is part of the skirt-over-pants trend, revived from the early 2000’s for a quirky layering statement. Completing Wade’s ensemble was a thin gold ring, as well as a Le Bristol latte.

The 15-year-old’s shoes of choice came courtesy of Rosetta Getty. The Gucci muse donned a set of the designer’s black leather clogs, complete with platform soles and rounded toes. The penny strap-topped pair was accented with a thin gold chain, giving them a contemporary finish that was whimsically chic. When paired with Wade’s skirt-over-pants outfit, the style created a chunky and playful base.

Getty’s clogs aren’t the only sharp shoes Wade has worn in recent weeks. In October, she also wore a chic set of white leather loafers with a plaid miniskirt and denim jacket at Miu Miu’s spring 2023 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair has proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and boots from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci.

