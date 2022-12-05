Zaya Wade Delivers Y2K Style in Printed Sweater Vest & Pink-Soled Rubber Boots

Zaya Wade gave color-blocking a quirky makeover — with shoes to match — with her latest outfit.

The influencer posed in front of a wooden gate, framed by white flowers for an elegant spin. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, her Y2K ensemble featured a printed Ganni sweater vest in striped hues of cream, olive green, red and black. Completing her outfit was a pink miniskirt.

The 15-year-old’s shoes of choice encompassed a set of black rubber boots, which featured glossy calf-length uppers with rounded toes and elasticized side panels. Giving the pair an added pop of color were coral-toned soles with a lightly ridged base and 2 to 3-inch block heels, adding a walkable height boost with a burst of whimsy to complete Wade’s attire.

Getty’s clogs aren’t the only sharp shoes Wade has worn in recent weeks. In October, she also wore a chic set of white leather loafers with a plaid miniskirt and denim jacket at Miu Miu’s spring 2023 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Zaya Wade attends the Miu Miu Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair has proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and boots from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci.

PHOTOS: See Wade’s stepmom Gabrielle Union’s sharpest street style moments over the years in the gallery.