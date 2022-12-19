×
Zaya Wade Poses in Leather Coat & Cream Boots With Puppets and Puppets’ Viral Cookie Bag

By Aaron Royce
Zaya Wade brought a whimsical twist to chic style in her final photo shoot of the year.

The influencer posed in her last 2022 social media shoot on Instagram, wearing a chic black leather car coat. Styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, the collared piece was layered atop a cream-knit sweater, creating a sharp two-toned winter outfit.

Wade’s ensemble was simply finished with a $352 (previously $475) black leather Cookie handbag by Puppets and Puppets. The New York-based label’s piece featured a ’90s-esque rectangular structure with a curved top handle, punctuated by front hardware shaped like a toasted chocolate chip cookie. The bag added a playful twist to complete Wade’s outfit — much like the label’s other viral TikTok-beloved bags, accented with pumpkins, carrots and black-and-white cookies.

The 15-year-old’s shoes of choice were a set of deep cream leather boots. The style, which featured shafts totaling at least knee height, included lightly squared toes with a black base. The set was complete with short angled black heels, likely totaling 2 inches in height. The set furthered Wade’s two-toned outfit storyline, cementing her outfit as utterly chic and timelessly color-coordinated.

However, this wasn’t Wade’s only sharp set of boots worn in recent weeks. Previously, the star also slipped into a set of pink-soled rubber boots, a Ganni sweater vest and pink miniskirt earlier this month.

Wade, a new star on the fashion scene, often coordinates her looks on red carpet and videos with stepmom Gabrielle Union. The pair have proven their adaptability to complement each other’s looks, whether they’re swapping Prada outfits on TikTok or sitting front-row at Gucci’s Love Parade show. For footwear, Wade often wears block-heeled sandals, pumps and boots from the likes of Burberry, Tory Burch and Gucci.

