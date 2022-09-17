Zara Tindall Mourns in Long Sleeve Dress, Classic Pumps & Meaningful Accessories at Westminster Hall During Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

Zara Tindall paid her respect to Queen Elizabeth II one more time during the last royal vigil around her grandmother’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London. She was part of the ceremony that gathered all eight of the late monarch’s grandchildren, including her brother, Prince Phillips.

The youngest child of Princess Anne wore a black bishop dress with a velvet Peter Pan collar. As for footwear, Tindall chose classic black pumps that she paired with black tights, following the royal tradition for the mourning period. She accessorized with symbolic pearl earrings and a black headband with a veil.

Zara Tindall is seen during a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The black veil is a symbol of sadness and is often used by royal women after the death of a loved one. The white pearls are considered to denote purity and represent tears.

The equestrian athlete has been wearing somber attire all week. On Sept 14., she was in a black midi dress with a turned-over collar and pleated skirt at the lying-in-state procession for Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Zara Tindall is seen during a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tindall and her brother Peter stood at the head of the coffin for around 15 minutes. They were joined by cousins Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Viscount Severn James, and The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

