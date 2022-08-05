Winona Ryder Spills Milk on Herself in Kiki Boots for New Marc Jacobs Handbag Ad Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winona Ryder has officially reunited with Marc Jacobs. The “Stranger Things” star has joined forces with her longtime friend, starring in the designer’s newest campaign for his “J Marc” handbag.

In a new Instagram Reel from Jacobs’ namesake label, Ryder poses in a gothically glamorous black gown with a plunging neckline, voluminous sleeves and a flowing skirt. Interrupting her sleek look is a glass of milk, which she drinks and spills down her dress’ bodice. Completing her ensemble, naturally, is the J Marc handbag, featuring its now-signature smooth leather flap silhouette in a lime green hue. Finishing Ryder’s accessory was a silver chain handle — though the $395 style also includes a detachable web strap and numerous colors, from black to bright blue and orange.

Though Ryder’s footwear wasn’t visible in the video, it is visible in the previously-launched print and billboard advertisements — a golden yellow set of Jacobs’ viral Kiki boots. First debuting on Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner and more during his Fall 2016 fashion show, the platform pair features towering block heels and a knee-high silhouette cinched with thin buckled straps. The whimsically edgy sets Ryder wears in the campaign vary in color, including black, yellow and green — similar to those that have been embraced in recent weeks by stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

Winona Ryder models the new Marc Jacobs “J Marc” shoulder bag in its campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

Ryder’s style is undeniably grunge, harkening back to her start as a teenager in the ’80s and ’90s – when she frequently wore all-black ensembles, with footwear ranging from low-top Converse sneakers to Western boots. Today, Ryder’s all-black looks have continued; however, she’s swapped her casual shoes at events for pointed-toe pumps and heeled loafers featuring sheer and PVC textures, leather and satin uppers, often from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The “Girl, Interrupted” actress has also become a fashion fixture over the years, attending Fashion Week shows for brands including Jacobs and Coach.

