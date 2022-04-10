Winnie Harlow Steps into Summer in $99 Barely-There Heels for Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow braved the rain on Thursday night for Vince Camuto. The brand hosted an array of influencers, models and more to launch at its new Invincible pop-up store in New York City.

For the occasion, Harlow stepped out in the West Village in a sleek two-piece outfit by LaQuan Smith. The black set featured a crop top with a halter-neck silhouette, as well as a sharp hem with curved cup outlines. Paired with a high-waisted maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit, the ensemble was breezy and versatile. Harlow completed her look with a thin gold bangle and sparkly stud earrings.

Winnie Harlow attends Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Nina Agdal, Winnie Harlow and Rainey Qualley attend Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

When it came to footwear, the “America’s Next Top Model” alumni elevated her look in a set of chic Vince Camuto sandals. The brand’s Saprenda2 style — which retails for only $99 — featured a square-toe silhouette with thin ankle, toe and slingback straps for added support. Finishing the white leather pair were thin 3-inch stiletto heels. The style gave Harlow’s look a razor-sharp twist from its geometric accents and bold neutral tone.

Winnie Harlow attends Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Winnie Harlow CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s Saprenda2 sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s “Invincible” launch event highlighted its new spring 2022 campaign and sharp, bohemian collection — featuring shoes like woven slides, studded wedges and numerous strappy sandals. The brand’s debut pop-up took guests into a “Desert Oasis” theme, complete with a mirrored runway photo booth, themed cocktails and a special performance by Rainsford. The event also featured an especially fashionable guest list, including Nina Agdal, Dylana and Natalie Suarez, Sophie Cohen and Raquel Gerlani.

The spring 2022 collection, which retails from $28-$399, is available until June on Vince Camuto’s website.

Winnie Harlow at Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Winnie Harlow spins the prize wheel at Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Nina Agdal and Winnie Harlow attend Vince Camuto’s Invincible pop-up event in New York City on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Where shoes are concerned, Harlow’s wardrobe is vast. The Puma ambassador can be regularly spotted in pumps, sandals, and over-the-knee boots by top labels like Burberry, Fendi, Tom Ford, Giuseppe Zanotti, and more. Christian Louboutin, in particular, is one of her go-to brands for towering pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet. Harlow has also added “designer” to her resume, previously creating collections with Steve Madden and PrettyLittleThing.

