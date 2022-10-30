Winnie Harlow Gleams as Queen Nefertiti in Gold Pyramid Heels for Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Party

Winnie Harlow brought ancient Egyptian history a glamorous twist for Halloween this year.

While arriving at Kylie Jenner’s 2022 Halloween party in West Hollywood, the model dressed up as Queen Nefertiti of Egypt in donning a bejeweled outfit. For the occasion, she wore a ribbed shite skirt with a low-rise silhouette, trimmed in metallic gold fabric at its waist and hem. Adding to the piece’s drama was a white crop top upheld with a gleaming gold chain, featuring a flowing sheer train and golden feather-shaped accents. Harlow’s ensemble was complete with a wide bejeweled gold bangle and armband, as well as layered crystal necklaces, post earrings and a crystal-coated clutch, giving Nefertiti a fashionable spin for the 2020’s. Naturally, she also donned a headpiece shaped like the queen’s iconic tall crown, color-blocked with black, red and green tones.

Winnie Harlow arrives to Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party in West Hollywood on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Harlow strapped into a set of regal heels to finish her costume. The “America’s Next Top Model” star’s shoes included metallic gold uppers with a slingback and wrapped ankle strap, as well as triangular toes covered in swirling embroidery. Giving the pair a royal finish were black inverted heels, given a pyramid-like effect from gold ridges and their sharp angle.

A closer look at Harlow’s heels. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Winnie Harlow arrives to Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party in West Hollywood on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Where shoes are concerned, Harlow’s wardrobe is vast. The Puma ambassador can be regularly spotted in pumps, sandals, and over-the-knee boots by top labels like Burberry, Fendi, Tom Ford, Giuseppe Zanotti, and more. Christian Louboutin, in particular, is one of her go-to brands for towering pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet. Harlow has also added “designer” to her resume, previously creating collections with Steve Madden and PrettyLittleThing.

