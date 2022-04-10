Willow Smith Goes Grunge in Thigh-High Stockings and Chunky Boots with Camila Cabello for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Willow Smith made a rare appearance for a show-stopping turn on “Saturday Night Live” last night.

The star joined Camila Cabello for a live performance of their new song “Psychofreak” — which they also released the edgy music video for this weekend — in this week’s episode, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal. For the occasion, the “Wait a Minute!” musician played guitar and sang in a utilitarian red miniskirt with large front pockets, paired with a matching sharp-lapeled cropped blazer. The bold set, which coordinated with Cabello’s gloves, was accessorized with a studded belt, a long silver drop earring and layered beaded necklaces. Smith’s look was edgily finished with sheer black thigh-high stockings by Wolford.

Camila Cabello performs “Psychofreak” with Willow Smith on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Upon finishing their performance, Cabello closed the duo’s musical set — which included lyrical references to her breakup with Shawn Mendes, Instagram presence and split with Fifth Harmony — with an encouraging statement.

“Give it up for Willow, everybody!” Cabello proclaimed at the end of the song. You can watch their performance below:

Smith’s footwear was in tandem with her go-to shoe style: black boots. On this occasion, the star slipped on a pair of black platforms with thick soles. The style’s chunky rounded toes and counters created an exaggerated silhouette, while silver eyelet accents coordinated with her ensemble to cement its’ grunge roots. Similar platform boots have become the musician’s style signature over the years in a range of textures and silhouettes, hailing from brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Amina Muaddi.

Willow Smith closes “Saturday Night Live” with Camila Cabello and host Jake Gyllenhaal in New York City on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer has starred in campaigns for numerous brands over the years, including Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman — and even posing in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. She’s also one to watch during Fashion Month, sitting in front rows for brands like Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.

Discover Smith’s starring role in Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall 2020 campaign in the gallery.