Whitney Port Gets Comfy for Mommy-and-Me Date with Her Son in Rubber Prada Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whitney Port maximized her comfortable style while having a daytime outing with her son.

The former “The City” star posed with her son, Sonny, in a new Instagram post. For the occasion, she wore a black and white graphic Clare V. x Every Mother Counts T-shirt, which aims to make childbirth safe for mothers worldwide, beneath a quilted H&M bomber jacket. Port’s top was paired with $99 & Other Stories jeans, which featured a creamy beige tone and wide-leg fit for added relaxation. Her look was complete with a dark green and black suede Clare V. tote bag, as well as black and gold Spec_ial sunglasses, gold Faris earrings and Meredith Khan necklaces.

“They deserve us at our best and we can’t be our best unless we nourish ourselves… I’m focusing on quality over quantity- not running around doing a million things, but being thoughtful about the few things that are working AND that I find equally inspired by.” Port captioned the post. “Sometimes you don’t really see the spiral you’re spinning until you step out of it. So much comes back to perspective. Happy Monday xx.”

For footwear, the COZeCO founder donned a pair of $525 Prada mules. The black slip-on style featured rounded toes, as well as smooth rubber uppers embossed with Prada’s signature triangle logo. The style also included a 1-inch high flat heel and textured rubber outsoles for added ease and comfort. The pair brought Port’s ensemble a distinctly relaxed and easygoing look.

Prada’s rubber mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Clogs and slip-on mules like Port’s have entered footwear rotations among a surge of “ugly” shoes. Rounded-toe slides and clogs with thick soles and soft footbeds have grown in popularity, due to their comfort and ease to slip on and off. In recent weeks, brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and FitFlop have also released their own versions. Additionally, stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Elsa Hosk and Lucy Hale have also been spotted in slip-ons by Crocs, Dior and Birkenstock. The pair was a sharp departure from Port’s weekend ensemble, which featured suiting paired with slick Gia Borghini x RHW wedge heels.

When it comes to footwear, the “True Whit” author’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots by Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port’s also known for her off-duty penchant for sneakers, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she’s often spotted in slingback, pointed-toe and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Click through the gallery to see more stars in mules over the years.

Ease into your next look in black mules.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Maura mules, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Free People Reese mules, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Tory Charm mules, $278.