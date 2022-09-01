Whitney Port Hits the Beach in Green Bikini and Chic Platform Slides

Whitney Port maximized her comfortable style while having a daytime outing with her son.

The former “The City” star snapped a mirror selfie in a new Instagram post, wearing an olive green Triangl bikini and matching miniskirt. The sharp swimwear, featuring thin string attachments, was accessorized with a multicolored woven Sea New York tote bag, raffia Sensitive’s Studio bucket hat, and a repurposed natural pearl necklace from Keachains. Topping off Port’s look with an extra pop of color was a transparent amber-framed set of Dmy by Dmy’s $180 Preston sunglasses.

“Winning watermill,” Port captioned the post.

For footwear, the COZeCO founder donned a pair of slip-on slides by St. Agni. The Australian brand’s $319 AUD (approximately $216.44 USD) Utility slides featured an elevated cream leather footbed and thick platform soles, creating a chunky “flatform” silhouette. Finishing the pair were wide interwoven leather straps with thin geometric cutouts on their sides, adding a modern and minimalist finish to Port’s beachside ensemble.

St. Agni’s Utility flatform slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of St. Agni

However, this wasn’t Port’s only sharp footwear moment in recent weeks. While arriving to New York earlier this week, the star shared another video post on Instagram in a pair of platform Vans sneakers. For a skater-worthy finish, she paired the shoes with a set of brown and red plaid pants and a bleu and cream striped Free People sweatshirt.

When it comes to footwear, the “True Whit” author’s go-to styles range in aesthetic and silhouette. The media personality can be regularly seen in low-heeled loafers, slides and ankle boots by Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port’s also known for her off-duty penchant for sneakers, hailing from brands including Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she’s often spotted in slingback, pointed-toe and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti.

