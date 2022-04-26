Viola Davis Means Business in Punchy Pink Suit & Chic Boots on ‘The View’

Viola Davis was suited up for an appearance on “The View” on in New York City.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” star left the set of the talk show in a sharp suit, featuring a punchy coral tone. Layered over a matching collared top, the set was given a relaxed yet optimistic appearance. Completing Davis’ ensemble were gold hoop earrings.

Viola Davis leaves “The View” in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “First Lady” actress’s look was complete with an equally sharp pair of boots. Her style, which appeared to feature an ankle-length height, included pale beige leather uppers with slightly squared toes. The set was complete with black heels, which appeared to include a leather texture and 3-4-inch heels — though they weren’t fully visible beneath Davis’ suit trousers.

A closer look at Davis’ boots. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Viola Davis leaves “The View” in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

During her interview, Davis discussed numerous topics, ranging from her experience growing up in poverty to her new memoir, “Finding Me” — and how starring in “How To Get Away with Murder” changed her life.

You can view more of Davis’ interview below:

Boots like Davis’ are a sharp finish to any ensemble, thanks to their mid-range height and full foot coverage. Styles in neutral-toned leather and suede are top trends throughout any season, as seen in new pairs by Schutz, Sam Edelman and Marc Fisher. Aside from Davis, stars like Kelly Clarkson, Alexa Chung and Halsey have also slipped on sharp boots by Balmain, Gucci and Chloe in recent weeks.

Viola Davis leaves “The View” in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Over the years, Davis has become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Discover Davis’ style evolution at the Golden Globes over the years in the gallery.