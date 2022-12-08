Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years.

For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed her ensemble with a whimsical pop of color.

Julius Tennon, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis attend Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony in Hollywood on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: David Livingston/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Davis slickly slid into a pair of slingback pumps. Her style included thin slingback straps and triangular pointed toes, crafted from glossy black patent leather. Though the “First Lady” star’s heels’ height could not be fully seen, Davis’ silver metal-lined heels appeared to feature a cylindrical or rectangular silhouette totaling 3 to 4 inches in height.

Regardless of its height, her footwear certainly created a streamlined statement from its monochrome palette, perfectly matching the rest of her ensemble.

A closer look at Davis’ pumps. CREDIT: David Livingston/Getty Images

Davis’ shoe choices are often sharp and slick. The “How to Get Away With Murder” star frequently wears pumps and heeled sandals in a wide array of colors, finishes and materials on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, lace-up boots and sneakers in neutral and metallic hues, as well.

