Victoria Justice Gets Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit, Leather Pants and Platform Sandals for Drake’s Super Bowl Pre-Party

VJustice
Victoria Justice debuted an edgy new look while at the “Homecoming Weekend” event in Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center, which featured an appearance by Drake.

The “Victorious” star hit the red carpet at Revolve’s event in a slick ensemble, featuring a navy Mugler bodysuit. The long-sleeved style featured vertical matte and sheer panels for a risqué look. Justice layered the bodysuit beneath a pair of black leather pants, which included slits and side zippers for another slick touch. Her look was complete with silver hoop earrings and rings.

When it came to shoes, the “Zoey 101” star cemented her look in a towering pair of black platform sandals. The style, which included thick platform soles, featured leather uppers with wide toe straps. The pair also included towering chunky block heels, which likely totaled 4-5 inches in height. The shoes gave Justice’s look an instant height boost, while also streamlining and elongating it due to her choice in pants.

Sky-high platform sandals have been making a comeback. Styles with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their supportive ankle straps and comfort compared to thinner-soled styles. Giuseppe Zanotti, Steve Madden and Versace platforms have also been worn by Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens and Charli D’Amelio in recent weeks.

For footwear, the “Eye Candy” star varies between casual and slick pairs. On the red carpet and events circuit, Justice typically wears pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Sophia Webster, Diane von Furstenberg and Schutz. Her off-duty looks usually feature low-top and athletic sneakers from Steve Madden, Hoka One One and Converse. Justice is a key player in the New York Fashion Week circuit as well, appearing in front rows and presentations by Alice + Olivia, Raisa Vanessa, Rebecca Minkoff and more top brands.

See celebrity style at the Super Bowl over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

