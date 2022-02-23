Victoria Beckham Attends Edward Enninful’s Wedding in White Slip Gown and Hidden Heels

Victoria Beckham struck a pose in white ahead of an A-list wedding—though it wasn’t her own. The star posed with stylist Christine Centenera and “British Vogue” fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen ahead of editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s wedding—which also served as his 50th birthday party—to creative director Alec Maxwell. The Longleat estate-set event’s star-studded guest list also included Marc Jacobs, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg and Karlie Kloss, among others.

The fashion designer posed on a marble staircase ahead of the dual event, wearing a slip-style gown. Crafted from white silk, the flowing numbers featured a long train and elegant floral embroidery near its bodice. Beckham kept the rest of her look elegant and soft, pairing it with an effortless updo and delicate bracelet, earrings and pendant necklace.

Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely the Spice Girl wore a pair of pumps of her own design in a complementary or contrasting tone. Beckham frequently wears pointed-toe heels from her namesake label for formal occasions or appearances, featuring almond-shaped or triangular toes with stiletto heels. Though some include ankle straps, all feature soft textures in jewel tones—and, occasionally, allover embellishments. This isn’t the first time she’s slipped on a flowing gown with hidden heels—in fact, Beckham wore a chain-printed dress from her namesake brand for her family’s Christmas portrait last winter.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear one of her style signatures over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps from her own label. When it comes to pumps, she’s also worn styles by Louboutin, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood over the years. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles as well. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

