Victoria Beckham Balances in Heels on Window Ledge to Model Her VB Body Shapewear

If anyone can effortlessly wear a set of sharp pumps, it’s Victoria Beckham — even on a window ledge.

The former Spice Girl was utterly daring for the feat in a pair of Instagram photos, striking a pose in a black dress from her new shapewear collection, VB Body. The stretchy knit midi dress featured a slim-fitting form, with an angular one-shoulder silhouette. Completing the sleek piece was a hem slit for greater movement. Naturally, as Beckham is her own best advertiser, the $890 dress is already sold out.

“VB Body gives you the best silhouette! It pulls you in in all the right places ladies!!” Beckham exclaimed in her caption, with one hand on her hip and another on the ceiling. “I’m obsessed. x VB.”

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted for one of her go-to everyday styles: closed-toe pumps. Sticking to one of her signature styling tricks, the fashion designer slipped into a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps with leather uppers, which appeared to feature an eggshell tone. The light style, which created a modern look by contrasting her dress’ tone, was utterly slick with stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height.

Pointed-toe pumps like Beckham’s add a sharp finish to any look, with triangular toes and stiletto heels bringing slick finishes to formal or casual looks. New pairs by Kate Spade New York, Jeffrey Campbell and Betsey Johnson have also offered modern twists on the timeless style, thanks to accents like bows, crystals and mesh. Aside from Beckham, stars like Zoë Kravitz, Kourtney Kardashian and Jisoo have also worn pointed-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga and Dior as well.

The star’s no stranger to a slick set of heels, wearing an angular bright red set to Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 show with her son, Romeo, in March.

Victoria and Romeo Beckham attend the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

