Victoria Beckham Styles Retro Skirt With Purple Sweater & Her Go-To Slingback Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Beckham took charge of the holidays in Paris this week with a sleek set of heels on-hand.

The former Spice Girl posed in the City of Light in a new Instagram post, wearing an utterly chic brown slit-paneled midi skirt with a curved gold watch-chain accent at its waist. Tucked into the retro skirt was a light purple turtleneck sweater, solidifying Beckham’s mastering of two-toned seasonal dressing. A gold bracelet simply completed her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Beckham continued her sleek streak with her most recent go-to pumps — which have also proven to be her go-to silhouette over the years. The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder’s $1,095 Frida style hailed from Saint Laurent’s spring 2022 collection, featuring pointed toes crafted from lipstick-red leather. Paneled uppers formed from clear recycled-plastic PVC, as well as matching red slingback straps and thin 4.5-inch stiletto heels, slickly finished the pair with a barely-there appearance.

Saint Laurent’s Frida pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Indeed, the style has become one of Beckham’s new favorite shoes. She owns the same pair in both black leather and blue satin, which she’s donned for everything from closet mirror selfies to speaking at Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion conference.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

PHOTOS: Discover Beckham’s best looks in peep-toe boots in the gallery.