Victoria Beckham Packs a Punch in Bold Red Pumps With Son Romeo at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Victoria Beckham spiced up Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. However, she also made the occasion a sweet family moment with her son, 17-year-old model Romeo Beckham. The pair were joined in the front row by Maude Apatow, Demi Moore and Beckham’s girlfriend, Mia Regan.

The Beckhams posed for photographers ahead of the show, with Victoria opting for a vibrant outfit that fit Saint Laurent’s current season. The Spice Girl was colorfully posh in a pair of bright red patent leather pants, which featured a slim fit and side stitching. For contrast, Beckham wore a white tank top layered with a purple sweater, creating a two-toned look that also subtly referenced ’90s style. Romeo was similarly cozily dressed in a pink sweater with acid-wash jeans.

Victoria and Romeo Beckham attend the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Beckham opted for one of her go-to everyday styles: sharp pointed-toe pumps. Sticking to one of her signature styling tricks, the fashion designer slipped into a daring pair of pointed-toe pumps. The bright red style, which streamlined her look by matching her pants’ color and texture, also remained slick with stiletto heels that totaled at least 4 inches in height.

Victoria Beckham attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Beckham’s pumps. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 Art Deco-inspired collection, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, showcased Parisian chic with a sultry elegance. Vaccarello’s designs incorporated flowing sheer and silky gowns, menswear-inspired coats and sharp tuxedos (styled sans tops) in a palette of black, silver, white, brown and beige. Complete with floral pins, stacked bracelets and slick footwear like chain-adorned pumps and strappy sandals, the collection gave his party-ready YSL designs a formal and ladylike twist.

Victoria Beckham attends the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps like Beckham’s add a sharp finish to any look, with triangular toes and stiletto heels bringing slick finishes to formal or casual looks. New pairs by Kate Spade New York, Jeffrey Campbell and Betsey Johnson have also offered modern twists on the timeless style, thanks to accents like bows, crystals and mesh. Aside from Beckham, stars like Zoë Kravitz, Kourtney Kardashian and Jisoo have also worn pointed-toe heels by Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga and Dior as well.

Victoria and Romeo Beckham attend the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

Spice up your winter looks with bright red pumps.

