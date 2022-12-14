Victoria Beckham Re-Wears Retro Sweater & Skirt With Chained Pumps at Don Julio Tequila’s Party

Victoria Beckham proved that re-wearing outfits is always in fashion.

The former Spice Girl posed at her Dover Street boutique on Tuesday night while hosting a holiday party in partnership with Don Julio Tequila, as seen on her Instagram Stories. For the occasion, Beckham wore a chic brown slit-paneled midi skirt with a curved gold watch-chain accent at its waist. Tucked into the retro skirt was a light purple turtleneck sweater, emphasizing Beckham’s mastering of two-toned seasonal dressing. She finished her ensemble with her sold-out Chain Pouch clutch — a black leather flap-style pouch with a gold watch-chain handle.

Victoria Beckham arrives at the Don Julio Tequila party at her Dover Street boutique in London on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Victoria Beckham

When it came to footwear, Beckham continued her sleek streak with a set of chained pumps. Her leather pair appeared to feature dark brown uppers with lightly rounded toes. Adding a chicly retro finish to the set were gold chain trim accents on each toe. A set of lightly flared heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a chic height boost.

The party wasn’t Beckham’s only occasion wearing a nearly identical outfit. Last week, the designer wore the same skirt and sweater while in Paris, accented by Saint Laurent’s red leather and PVC-paneled Frida pumps.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

