Victoria Beckham Models Her Own ‘Posh’ Jumpsuits in Satin Heels for a Winter Fashion Statement

Victoria Beckham brought a “posh” take to holiday style in her own designs this week.

The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram Reel from home this week, wearing a ribbed knit jumpsuit with long sleeves and legs in a matte black palette. The now-sold-out single $990 piece was layered beneath a double-breasted trench coat, providing a chic base layer for Beckham’s winter-ready ensemble. However, Beckham also swapped her black set for the same jumpsuit in a kelly green hue halfway through the video, layered with a black midi skirt.

“THE STYLING PIECE YOU NEED THIS WINTER!” Beckham captioned her video, offering fashion tips to her followers. “A very Posh onesie. My new Autumn staple! This is the cosiest, most versatile piece for winter! I wear it beneath a coat, or layer it up with a skirt for a more put together look – and it pairs perfectly with my new Eliza heels and Mini Chain Pouch!”

When it came to footwear, Beckham continued her sleek streak with a set of sandals of her own design. The designer’s $775 Eliza style featured, respectively, black and green silky satin uppers in the same hue as her jumpsuits, including wide peep-toe straps and ankle straps accented by a thin crystal buckle. Matching rectangular 4.5-inch heels completed the set with a height-boosting finish — the same style Beckham previously wore with the same green jumpsuit on Monday.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

