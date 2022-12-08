Victoria Beckham Masters Winter Layering With Stiletto Legging Boots in Paris

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to master the year’s most controversial shoe trend in the chicest way possible — in Paris, no less!

The former Spice Girl stepped out while in the City of Light on Wednesday, wearing a sharp wool coat. Her black style included a knee-length hem, complete with wide sleeves, pockets and pointed lapels. Beckham simply accessorized with oversized black sunglasses, as well as a black leather version of her own popular Chain pouch — a $1,390 clutch in a large rectangular flap-style silhouette, complete with a gold watchband-style chain handle.

Victoria Beckham is seen in Paris on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Beckham’s pants actually served as the base for her garden-worthy ensemble. For footwear, the “Spice Up Your Life” singer’s leggings were finished with a set of pointed-toe pumps with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style effortlessly finished Beckham’s ensemble in a sharp, streamlined manner.

Related Victoria Beckham Styles Retro Skirt With Purple Sweater & Her Go-To Slingback Pumps Michelle Obama Models Breezy Victoria Beckham Blouse & Metallic Blue Pumps at 'The Light We Carry' Book Tour Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner

The pointed-toe pair merged the silhouette of pumps with leggings, forming the latest iteration of “pantaboots” — one of the year’s most popular shoe trends, marrying the shapes of pointed heels with leggings, tights or trousers to create streamlined bottoms. Similar styles have also been released from numerous brands over the last year and a half; Balenciaga and Richard Quinn have been key players in the trend, in addition to Saint Laurent, Diesel and Jeffrey Campbell.

A closer look at Beckham’s pantaboots. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, Casadei and Nicholar Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

PHOTOS: Discover Beckham’s best looks in peep-toe boots in the gallery.