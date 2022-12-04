Victoria Beckham Has a ‘Desperate Housewives’ Moment with Eva Longoria in Bathrobes and Stilettos

Victoria Beckham took a relaxed approach to birthday style with longtime friend Eva Longoria.

The former Spice Girl snapped a humorous set of photos with Longoria in a new Instagram post, celebrating the actress’ birthday. For the occasion, Beckham posed with Longoria by a kitchen island, both toasting a “cheers” with large glasses of wine. For the occasion, Beckham wore a light blue robe with black and red piping. Meanwhile, Longoria donned a black and white striped robe with a pair of white “VB”-monogrammed slippers. Both held their hair back with a series of hair clips, as well.

“Yet again two desperate housewives,(and a baby) getting ready for girls night out! Love u @evalongoria x,” Beckham captioned her post, referencing Longoria’s hit drama “Desperate Housewives.”

Beckham’s footwear of choice for the occasion was a dynamic set of soaring heeled boots. The “Spice World” star’s stretchy style, which appeared to feature a thigh-high silhouette, included black suede uppers with flat soles and a peep-toe opening. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set, cementing Beckham’s penchant for sharp glamour — even while relaxing at home. Beckham’s post wittingly referenced her own earlier this June, where her and Longoria similarly wore robes while catching up over cups of tea.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

