Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Twin in Black Dresses, Baseball Caps and Bare Feet on a Yacht

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria took the casual approach to dressing while at sea together — or, more specifically, lounging on a yacht in Miami.

In a new photo shared on Instagram, Beckham lounged barefoot with Longoria. Each star smoothly coordinated in black baseball caps, oversized sunglasses and sleeveless dresses. However, there were slight differences; Longoria’s hat was embroidered with the logo of her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, while Beckham’s dress featured a tennis-esque silhouette, hailing from her past collaborations with Reebok. Each completed their ensembles with gold jewelry; Beckham with a gold watch, and Longoria with a necklace and ring.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham pose on a yacht in Miami on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram

“Kisses @evalongoria,” Beckham simply captioned the photo of the duo.

Though the longtime friends both went barefoot, it’s likely they slipped into thong or slide-strap sandals to finish their looks. After all, both styles have been top shoe trends throughout the summer — particularly for occasions at the beach, pool or onboard a boat.

This isn’t the only casual moment Longoria and Beckham have recently shared, either. The duo also wore robes and fluffy slippers to sip tea together earlier this summer as well, as they playfully captured on social media.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.