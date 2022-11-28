Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season.

The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline.

She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by a gold wristwatch-like chain.

Victoria Beckham poses for a mirror selfie in a green outfit. CREDIT: Instagram

When it came to footwear, Beckham continued her sleek streak with a set of sandals of her own design. The designer’s $775 Eliza style featured green silky satin uppers in the same hue as her jumpsuit, including wide peep-toe straps and ankle straps accented by a thin crystal buckle. Matching rectangular 4.5-inch heels completed the set with a height-boosting finish.

Victoria Beckham’s Eliza sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

Beckham’s post followed her October Instagram Reel, where she shared the original Chain Pouch had sold out and would be released in new colorways in the future.

Beckham has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

PHOTOS: Discover Beckham’s best looks in peep-toe boots in the gallery.