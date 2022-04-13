Venus Williams & Her Stylist Law Roach Talk Making Viral Fashion Moments in The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Power Stylists’ Issue

Venus Williams was regal while behind-the-scenes for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Stylists” Issue, which highlights the top celebrity stylists of the year and their respective clients. The 2022 Stylist of the Year — for the second year in a row — is Law Roach, who stars in the issue along with Kate Young and Selena Gomez, Jason Rembert and Mary J. Blige, Jason Bolden and Michael B. Jordan and Kristen Stewart and Tara Swennen.

While posing for with Roach before the 2022 Oscars for the accompanying editorial, Williams wore a white Elie Saab gown with a sleeveless silhouette. Shot by Flo Ngala, the piece included metallic silver neckline and strap trim, as well as two large Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bone silver cuff bracelets. Her look was finished with chunky silver post earrings. Though her footwear wasn’t visible, the tennis champion appeared to wear a pair of white satin heels with platform soles — likely including upper straps and stiletto or block heels.

“All my looks go viral,” Roach said in the article, referencing the headline-making nature of his curated outfits for clients like Williams, Zendaya and Kerry Washington. “Venus is an icon to me. I grew up watching her and her sister Serena change the world.”

Williams also shared her mutual adoration for Roach, and its difference from her frequently active lifestyle.

“I don’t walk red carpets every day — I’m usually on the tennis court or in activewear clothes from my brand EleVen, so having the opportunity to embrace the Hollywood glam was so much fun, and I can’t imagine having worked with anyone else for it,” Williams said of her experience during the 2022 awards season, working with Roach to promote the film “King Richard.”

