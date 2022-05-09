Venus Williams Delivers Formula 1 Style in Racing Flag Crop Top, Mini Skirt & Sneakers for Carbone Beach Party

Venus Williams took a sporty approach to night-out dressing in Miami. While celebrating the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, the tennis star attended Major Food Group and American Express’ Carbone Beach event. The occasion was also attended by numerous stars, including Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Lindsey Vonn, Timbaland, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

For the occasion, Williams paid homage to the Grand Prix itself in a sleek crop top. Featuring a triangular neckline and thin straps, the bustier-esque piece featured an allover black and white checkerboard print — similar to racing flags. Completing her outfit was a black miniskirt with two vertical buckles for a utilitarian touch.

Venus Williams attends American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH by Major Food Group on Suday, May 8, 2022. CREDIT: CARBONE Beach

The event featured a lavish dinner prepared by the iconic chef Mario Carbone, as well as a 2,500 lb. ice sculpture filled with caviar. Guests mingled and sipped cocktails by Belvedere and Lobos Tequila while Chloe Flowers performed a musical set. Following dinner, attendees were treated to a performance by DJ Khaled and Nas.

Williams opted for a casual but sharp pair of white sneakers. Her high-top set included a lace-up silhouette with paneled uppers, perforated toes and rubber outsoles. The style coordinated smoothly with her top while keeping her outfit relaxed and effortlessly cool.

Venus Williams attends American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH by Major Food Group on Suday, May 8, 2022. CREDIT: GETTY/Romaine Maurice

Monochrome sneakers like the ESPY Award winner’s are a year-round trend, due to their versatility and ease to pair with most ensembles. The style’s popularity in both high and low-top silhouettes hails from its monochrome palette. Similar monochrome pairs have also been released from brands including Nike, Stuart Weitzman and Adidas, and worn by stars like Lindsey Vonn in recent weeks.

Venus Williams attends American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH by Major Food Group on Suday, May 8, 2022. CREDIT: GETTY/Romaine Maurice

Venus Williams and Jamie Foxx attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH by Major Food Group on Suday, May 8, 2022. CREDIT: CARBONE Beach

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Verstappen and Mercedes. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Miami, with numerous stars including Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Mila Kunis, Michelle Obama and more in attendance.

