Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week.

On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo.

For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure.

“When Wednesday hands you the keys to her hearse on a Wednesday,” Hudgens cleverly captioned her post.

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress finished her outfit with a set of towering platform boots. Her black leather pair featured slick lace-up knee-high shafts, complete with rounded toes and side stitching. Thick black soles and similarly chunky 4-inch block heels finished the pair with a height-boosting base. The moment followed her viral appearance at the 2022 CFDA Awards, when she emerged on the red carpet in a lacy black bra, skirt and sheer trench coat by Vera Wang.

Related Gwen Stefani Has a 'Bejeweled' Moment in Crystal Bra, Jacket and Platform Boots Larroudé Teases Newest Shoe Collaboration With Rachel Bilson Michelle Obama Dances in Spike Heels With Gayle King at 'The Light We Carry' Book Tour in Philadelphia

Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Hudgens’ boldest street style looks over the years in the gallery.