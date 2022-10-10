Vanessa Hudgens Goes Green in Iridescent Boots with a Halter Dress for Thomas Ashbourne Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens proved the power of a statement shoe while at Thomas Ashbourne’s Margalicious Margarita dinner this weekend.

The “Entergalactic” star struck a pose at the event on Saturday, wearing a black dress with a halter neckline. Giving the piece a slick finish was a bodycon fit, as well as a thigh-high slit. Hudgens completed her ensemble with shimmering green eyeshadow, as well as layered gold rings and earrings. The actress also took a moment to pose with fellow guests with Rosario Dawson and Paris Hilton — and even shared a reunion with her “Spring Breakers” co-star, Ashley Benson.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Ashley Benson, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress completed her outfit with a punchy set of knee-high Alexandre Vauthier boots. Her $838 style (on sale from $1,495) featured metallic green faux leather uppers with pointed toes, creating a glitzy effect. Finishing the statement pair were thin stiletto heels totaling 3.75 inches in height, giving her outfit a burst of color and height.

Alexandre Vauthier’s metallic boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

A closer look at Hudgens’ boots. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

