Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off ‘Winter Uniform’ With Caramel Coat, Jumpsuit & Satin Sandals

Vanessa Hudgens entered December in slick style this week.

While posing in a mirror selfie new Instagram post on Monday, the “Entergalactic” star was dynamically dressed in a full Michael Kors runway outfit. “Winter uniform please and thank you,” Hudgens captioned her post, which gained praise in the comments by Kors himself, as well as Julianne Hough, Stella Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp.

Hailing from the American designer’s fall 2022 fashion show, her outfit included a caramel-tan turtleneck jumpsuit cinched with a matching wide leather belt. Layered atop was a matching hooded $3,290 shawl-style wool-blend coat, providing Hudgens’ slick base with a winter-worthy finish. Her ensemble was accessorized with gold hoop earrings and thin rings.

When it came to footwear, the “High School Musical” star gave her ensemble a slick finish with a set of heeled sandals. Her brown satin style included thin soles, toe and ankle straps, complete with rounded counters and 4-inch stiletto heels. The style provided a clean base for Hudgens’ outfit, creating a two-toned appearance with neutral hues.

However, this wasn’t Hudgens’ only sharp shoe moment in recent weeks. On Thanksgiving weekend, she posed in a sweet photo with boyfriend Cole Tucker, wearing a cream-matching hoodie and sweatpants with white socks, a black Valentino handbag and shearling-covered platform clogs by Simon Miller.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

