Vanessa Hudgens Takes on the Grand Canyon in Leggings and Breathable Chunky Sneakers

Vanessa Hudgens brought sporty style to nature on a trip to the Grand Canyon this week.

The “Princess Switch” star posed in black leggings, paired with a coordinating cropped windbreaker. The zip-up top wasn’t her only outerwear, however; Hudgens also layered her look with a swirl-printed white and black puffer jacket. Hudgens’ accessories included a black nylon Prada belt bag, as well as rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses, delicate earrings and tie-dye socks.

For footwear, Hudgens opted for a chunky pair of white sneakers. The “High School Musical” actress’ athletic style featured exaggerated rubber outsoles, as well as white mesh uppers with a lace-up silhouette. The pair gave her look added athleticism, as well as proving ideal for a trip in the great outdoors.

Chunky sneakers like Hudgens’ are a go-to style in and out of the gym, thanks to their comfort from thick soles and midsoles and exaggerated silhouettes. Monochrome white pairs are the most popular among both athletes and style stars, due to their versatility. In addition to Hudgens, stars like Venus Williams, Jordan Alexander and Bella Hadid have been spotted in chunky styles by Nike, Balmain and K-Swiss in recent weeks. Hudgens herself is a fan of the monochrome style, often wearing pairs by Naked Wolfe and Balenciaga to exercise.

Vanessa Hudgens in LA on Dec. 1, 2021.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

