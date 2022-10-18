Vanessa Hudgens Becomes A Fairytale Princess in Medieval Corset, Tulle Skirt & Flower-Adorned Platforms

Vanessa Hudgens was royally ready for Halloween this week — thanks to a dash of virtual reality.

On Tuesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram Reel where she used a VR headset while immersed in a VR experience by Eli Roth, “Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat,” which she also stars in; the program will debut in Meta Horizon World on Oct. 21.

For the occasion, Hudgens wore a white ruffled puff-sleeved blouse. Paired with the top was a flounced sparkly yellow, green and blue tulle skirt, giving her ensemble a fairytale twist. Completing her outfit was a green-rimmed corset with a lace-up bodice and purple and blue paneling, cinched even further with a brown leather belt. Hudgens completed her costume with a gold bracelet, layered rings, hair flowers and a sculptural pendant necklace.

“It’s so cool. It’s so fun” @realeliroth @meta FRIDAY YALL!!!!,” Hudgens captioned the video on her Instagram feed.

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress finished her outfit with a set of white socks, layered beneath shiny gold platform sandals. Her style included thin ankle and curved toe straps, as well as thick platform soles. Wide heels totaling 4-5 inches in height finished the set, giving her ensemble an enchanting height boost. For added whimsy, the set was adorned on its counters and straps with 3D green and pink flowers, bringing Hudgens’ outfit a head-to-toe princess effect.

This wasn’t the actress’ only sleek footwear moment this fall. While celebrating Thomas Ashbourne with a Margalicious Margarita dinner earlier this month, the “Spring Breakers” star wore a black halter-neck dress with iridescent green Alexandre Vauthier boots as well.

Ashley Benson, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

