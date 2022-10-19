Vanessa Hudgens Works Out in Chunky Sneakers, Sports Bra & Leggings from Her New Fabletics Collection

Vanessa Hudgens showed her sporty side on social media, courtesy of her most recent Fabletics collection.

On Tuesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram Reel where she posed in pieces from her newest fall collection for Fabletics. Balancing on a silver exercise ball, Hudgens wore a pair of light gray slim-fitting leggings with an attached phone pocket. The athletic set was paired with a matching sports bra, appearing to include a silvery sheen across its fabric. Two gold bangle bracelets and sparkly post earrings completed the actress’ ensemble for her photoshoot.

“BTS of #VanessaxFabletics,” Hudgens captioned the video.

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress finished her outfit with a set of chunky sneakers. Her monochrome white pair featured rounded toes and curved openings, complete with knotted laces. The set also included exaggerated thick rubber soles — complete with ridged outsoles — for a retro finish, similarly to pairs that Hudgens herself has worn for workouts over the years.

This wasn’t the actress’ only sleek footwear moment this fall. While celebrating Thomas Ashbourne with a Margalicious Margarita dinner earlier this month, the “Spring Breakers” star wore a black halter-neck dress with iridescent green Alexandre Vauthier boots as well.

Ashley Benson, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson attend the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

