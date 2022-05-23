Vanessa Hudgens Boosts Chunky 5-Inch Heels With Slip Dress & Cowboy Hat for Girls’ Night Out

Vanessa Hudgens looked to the Wild West for inspiration when dressing for her latest night out — with a sky-high twist to boot.

The “My Little Pony: A New Generation” star stepped out in Hollywood, Calif., to party at La Poubelle with friends on Saturday night. For the occasion, she donned a silky black slip dress with a plunging neckline. Layered atop was a black coach jacket covered in various symbols, featuring a leather collar and long sleeves. Hudgens accessorized with her staple layered necklaces, rings and dangling earrings for a boho edge.

However, the actress’ most noticeable accessory was a black and white printed cowboy hat. Seemingly crafted from leather, the style gave Hudgens’ ensemble a boost of rule-breaking Western cowgirl style while remaining sleek and tonal.

When it came to shoes, the “Tick, Tick…Boom!” star gave her outfit a grungy going-out finish with platform boots. Featuring black leather uppers, her style included rounded toes and side zippers. Completing the pair were thick platform soles and chunky block heels, likely totaling 5 inches in height for a rockstar-worthy twist.

The “Gimme Shelter” star’s boots are similar to a range of platform styles that have been trending this season. The shoe’s popularity comes from its ability to support wearers with thick soles, as well as knee and ankle coverage in colder months. Hudgens isn’t the only star who’s tapped the trend lately; celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kourtney Kardashian and Rosé have also worn platform boots from brands like Marc Jacobs, Naked Wolfe and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe, Mercer Amsterdam and Balenciaga. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobe, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

