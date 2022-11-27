Vanessa Hudgens Gets Comfy with Boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bubble Clogs and Sweatpants on Thanksgiving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens brought a comfy spin to Thanksgiving style this weekend.

While posing outdoors for the occasion with boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, the “Entergalactic” star cozied up in a matching athleisure set. Her ensemble featured a creamy white oversized hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and white socks. Evidently playing outdoor games at home, Hudgens accessorized with a black leather Valentino crossbody bag with gold hardware. Tucker was equally comfy for the occasion, wearing a purple beanie, beige hoodie and joggers with white socks, complete with gray Birkenstock sandals.

“Happy day of giving thanks,” Hudgens captioned her post. “Thru though times I’ve always leaned on gratitude to lift my spirit. So much to be grateful for. Mother Nature, Fam, friends, dis man. The list goes on n on. I hope by focusing on the things your grateful for today your spirit is lifted.”

When it came to footwear, the “High School Musical” star gave her outfit a fluffy finish with a set of close-toed clogs from Simon Miller. Her $555 style featured rounded soles, with wide uppers and a chunky platform base — deeming it a “bubble” silhouette — fully covered in soft tan shearling. The set boosted Hudgens’ height while creating a whimsical take on the clog shoe trend, also seen in new collections by Veronica Beard, Larroudé and Jeffrey Campbell.

Simon Miller’s platform clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

When it comes to shoes, Hudgens’ preferred styles vary between sleek and sporty. The “Gimme Shelter” actress often wears chunky sneakers for off-duty looks and the gym, from brands including Naked Wolfe and Mercer Amsterdam. When hitting the red carpet, she usually wears pointed-toe pumps and platforms from Miu Miu, Manolo Blahnik, Brian Atwood and Stuart Weitzman. Hudgens also mixes affordable styles into her off-duty wardrobes, such as Tkees flip-flops, Crocs clogs and Adidas slides that all retail for under $50. She’s also appeared in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 3 fashion show, as well as front rows for brands like Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week.

